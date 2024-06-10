Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1123: 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Reactions
On episode #1123 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels react to the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
From the telecast to the surprise winners and Lifetime Achievement Awards, the DC crew dives into all the big categories.
Outstanding Drama
Outstanding Lead Actor
Outstanding Lead Actress
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Dick Van Dyke makes Daytime Emmy History.
Do some of these shows and actors need an Emmy Reel Submission Whisperer? The press room tea is that The Bold and the Beautiful didn't submit the right reels.
General Hospital swept Outstanding Directing, Writing and Drama. The irony of Chris and Dan/Dan and Chris winning an Emmy for GH after being fired (and one of them being rehired) wasn't lost on the DC crew.
Does NATAS need to bring back the pre-nominations? Melodie teases a rumor about why we no longer have pre-nominations.
Melodie shares the highlights from the Daytime Emmy red carpet.
