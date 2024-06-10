Skip to main content

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Wishes Haters "Peace and Love"

Tabyana Ali

General Hospital actress Tabyana Ali (Trina) kept it classy and paid dust to the haters on the app formerly known as Twitter. Ali responded to the vitriol that came her way on X on Sunday. Ali had nothing but kind words for the keyboard cowboys when she responded:

Let them know Tabyana! Later, she had more to say to those trying to come for her online. The actress made it clear that she isn't here for it and and there are other things they can do with their time. Ali tweeted:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Tabyana Ali
General Hospital

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Thanks Fans For Flowers Celebrating Her New Film

By Jillian BoweComment
Tabyana Ali
General Hospital

GH Actress Tabyana Ali Opens up About Racist Online Bullying

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Sprina
General Hospital

Tabyana Ali on Nicholas Chavez's GH Exit: "I Want The Best For Him"

By Jillian BoweComment
Tabyana Ali small
General Hospital

WATCH: GH's Tabyana Ali Discusses "Sprina's" Interracial Romance Storyline "Needs to be Told" (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment