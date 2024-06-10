GH's Cameron Mathison on Trivia Show Beat the Bridge: "This Game is For Everybody"

Photo Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison (Drew) is teasing his soon-to-debut project. As host of Beat the Bridge for Game Show Network, premiering next week, Mathison previewed what's to come and what fans will enjoy to TVInsider.

RELATED: Cameron Mathison to Host Beat The Bridge for Game Show Network

The host plays a pivotal role on the show. Mathison explained:

It’s [the players] against the bridge. And I’m guiding them along.

On Beat the Bridge, teams of three can only cross a bridge by stepping on the right answers to trivia questions that are posed. These questions are linked by a common category. The contestants can then win plenty of cash if they answer correctly, but to bring home the bacon, one team member will have to make it back across the bridge in a minute and a half!

Mathison had to maintain his cool, despite the excitement of the game. He mused:

My job was to be neutral, because it wasn’t this team against another team. I can’t go nuts and start doing backflips!

As with other game shows, people watching at home can test their trivia skills while enjoying Beat the Bridge. Mathison said:

This game is for everybody. You can play if you’re an expert in trivia or if you’re not an expert in trivia. And you’re going to be so surprised at the twists and turns and the way things end. People are going to love it.

Beat the Bridge premieres June 10 at 6 PM EST on Game Show Network.