GH's Cameron Mathison on Trivia Show Beat the Bridge: "This Game is For Everybody"

Cameron Mathison

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison (Drew) is teasing his soon-to-debut project. As host of Beat the Bridge for Game Show Network, premiering next week, Mathison previewed what's to come and what fans will enjoy to TVInsider.

RELATED: Cameron Mathison to Host Beat The Bridge for Game Show Network

The host plays a pivotal role on the show. Mathison explained:

On Beat the Bridge, teams of three can only cross a bridge by stepping on the right answers to trivia questions that are posed. These questions are linked by a common category. The contestants can then win plenty of cash if they answer correctly, but to bring home the bacon, one team member will have to make it back across the bridge in a minute and a half!

Mathison had to maintain his cool, despite the excitement of the game. He mused:

As with other game shows, people watching at home can test their trivia skills while enjoying Beat the Bridge. Mathison said:

Beat the Bridge premieres June 10 at 6 PM EST on Game Show Network.

