Who Was Prettiest in Pink at The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards? (POLL)

Lisa Yamada, Romy Park, Ashley Puzemis, Emily O'Brien, Kelly Clarkson, Elia Cantu, Ashley Jones, Lauralee Bell

Now that the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have wrapped, it's time to vote for your favorite fashionistas.

Pink was one of the most popular colors on the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards. So popular, we couldn't fit all the contenders in the photo above.

Be sure to check out the gallery below before you vote.

Who do you think is the prettiest in pink? Vote below!

Who Was Prettiest in Pink at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards? 9 Gallery 9 Images

Note: Not all people who appeared on TV walked the red carpet, and not all people who walked the red carpet had photos taken that we can use. We've attempted to provide as wide a selection as possible.