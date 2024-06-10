Now that the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have wrapped, it's time to vote for your favorite fashionistas.

Classic white (with twists) was popular with a spectrum of women on the Daytime Emmy red carpet.

Who do you think is the most radiant in white? Vote below!

Who Was the Most Radiant in White at 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (POLL)? 7 Gallery 7 Images

Note: Not all people who appeared on TV walked the red carpet, and not all people who walked the red carpet had photos taken that we can use. We've attempted to provide as wide a selection as possible.