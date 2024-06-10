Skip to main content

Who Was The Most Radiant in White at 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards? (POLL)

Radiant in White

Now that the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have wrapped, it's time to vote for your favorite fashionistas.

Classic white (with twists) was popular with a spectrum of women on the Daytime Emmy red carpet.

Who do you think is the most radiant in white? Vote below!

Valerie Bertinelli
Whitney Kumar
Kimberlin Brown
Note: Not all people who appeared on TV walked the red carpet, and not all people who walked the red carpet had photos taken that we can use. We've attempted to provide as wide a selection as possible.

