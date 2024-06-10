Skip to main content

Who Was The Most Regal in Red at The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards? (POLL)

Linsey Godfrey, Michelle Stafford, Raven Bowens, Katherine Kelly Lang, and Abigail Klein

Now that the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have wrapped, it's time to vote for your favorite fashionistas.

Red was popular with women from across daytime. These ladies were oh-so-regal on the Daytime Emmy red carpet.

Who do you think is the most regal in red? Vote below!

Who Was the Most Regal in Red at 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards?

Abigail Klein
Linsey Godfrey
Michelle Stafford
5
Gallery
5 Images

Note: Not all people who appeared on TV walked the red carpet, and not all people who walked the red carpet had photos taken that we can use. We've attempted to provide as wide a selection as possible.

