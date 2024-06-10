Skip to main content

Secrets and Surprises Are Revealed on General Hospital

Michael Easton

Michael Easton

This week on General Hospital, shocking surprises occur, while revelations are made. Chase (Josh Swickard) tells Tracy (Jane Elliot) about Finn (Michael Easton) drinking once again. 

Across town, Molly (Kristina Vaganos) tells TJ (Tajh Bellow) a little secret about Kristina (Kate Mansi). Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) pays his eldest daughter a visit as Heather (Alley Mills) receives an unexpected visitor. 

Watch the promo below! 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Ava
General Hospital

Ava Tries to Clear Her Name as Kristina Fights For Her Life on GH

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Ava
General Hospital

All Eyes Are on Ava as She Makes Bail on GH

By Jillian BoweComment
IMG_4054
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Alexis Tells Martin Her Secrets

By Joshua BaldwinComment
GH Anna
General Hospital

Arrests and Admissions Are Made on General Hospital

By Jillian BoweComment