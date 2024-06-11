The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Daydreams About Kissing Finn

Tanner Novlan, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Finn passionately kiss until she hears him calling to her. She wakes up from her daydream and he asks where she went. Hope covers asking him to repeat what he just said. Finn says how much he respects her and how much she lives the message of Hope For The Future. Hope awkwardly smiles and looks shaken by the focus of her thoughts…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Hope is Impressed by Finn’s Talented Hands

