The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Warns Finn to Keep Away From Hope

Steffy, Finn and Hope are having words at Forrester Creations. Finn insists there’s no reason for Steffy to worry about his friendship with Hope. Steffy says she’s worried about Hope supporting his ridiculous desire to engage in a relationship with Sheila. Hope says Finn is a grown up and capable of making his own decisions (really?). Steffy can’t believe Hope is buying into Sheila’s redemption arc. Hope drips with sarcasm saying she sees the best in people and Finn is the same. Steffy doubles down demanding Hope keep away from Finn. Before Hope leaves, she cautions Steffy to focus on Finn and be thankful she has such a caring husband. After Hope leaves, Finn asks Steffy what’s stuck in her craw.

