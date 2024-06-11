The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke is Stunned by Hope’s Confession

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is stunned by Hope’s (Annika Noelle) confession.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is floored by Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) plans for Forrester creations.

Katie (Heather Tom) questions Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont) about their history.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge Makes a Decision About Hope For The Future

Steffy is beside herself when Ridge tells her about Brooke’s new role at Forrester.

Brooke is sworn to secrecy.

Hope continues to lean on Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!