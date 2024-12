Movie and TV icon Dick Van Dyke won a 2024 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performance on Days of Our Lives. And no one's more thrilled for him than co-star and real-life friend Drake Hogestyn, whose character, John Black, proved to be the long-lost son of Van Dyke's character Timothy.

Hogestyn told TVInsider:

Dick and I go way back, and having him on the show was more than a gift. His performance and graciousness were more than anyone could have asked or hoped for. The icing on the cake? He played ‘John Black’s’/my father!

Hogestyn added: