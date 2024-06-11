Days of Our Lives Recap: Kayla’s Frustrations With Steve Reach a Boiling Point

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Jada fills Kayla in on the Bobby/Everett situation. Kayla says both her sister and Abigail lived with it (and we got a mention of Kimberly’s book!). Jada acknowledges Bobby meant something to her at one point and doesn’t want to see him suffer. Just then, Jada gets a call updating her about the shooting at the Kiriakis mansion, which unnerves Kayla.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Sarah and Steve look on uneasily as John says he’s securing the gun so no one gets hurt. Sarah tells John she still needs help with Steve. John points the gun at Steve but the phone ringing interrupts him. Sarah answers Steve’s phone and she tells her about the shooting. Sarah hangs up quickly and tells Kayla to meet them at the hospital. Jada offers to drop her at the hospital and they exit.

Sarah calls Xander but his phone goes directly to voicemail. She provides him an update on the entire situation.

Kiriakis Mansion – Mausoleum: Alex scolds Xander for putting everyone in danger by shooting Konstantin. Xander says they didn’t have the situation under control and did what needed to be done. Brady confirms Konstantin has no pulse and is dead (because Brady is a medical doctor?). They remember the kidnapping and Xander wonders about the identity of the punk in the hoodie.

Xander sees Sarah’s call but before he heads to the house, Jada arrives and sees Konstantin’s body. Alex immediately throws Xander under a bus and says he killed Konstantin. Jada takes the weapon and asks for all the details. Brady speaks up and gives her the overview. Jada understands Konstantin killed Victor and took Theresa hostage. Xander finishes saying he had to shoot as Konstantin was choking Theresa. Brady and Alex run over Xander yet again by saying he showed little to no regard for Theresa’s safety (nothing like family).

Xander asks Theresa to back him up. She says Konstantin was choking him but Xander didn’t have any regard for her safety (for the love…). Brady gets a text from John updating him on Steve’s condition.

Jada allows Brady, Alex and Theresa to go back to the house but Xander needs to go with her to the station. With that, everyone exits.

University Hospital – Lobby: Stephanie walks in and asks Marlena if she’s heard from Everett. She says he was just with him. Stephanie understands the confidentiality issues. Marlena says she couldn’t tell her anything about Everett as she’s only seen Bobby, who has completely taken over (HIPPA!!!!). Stephanie realizes Everett might be gone for good.

Marlena tells Stephanie not to give up hope but she says she feels guilty for her original reaction when she found out about his double life. Marlena insists she and Jada have both been helpful and references the intervention. Stephanie still thinks she may have caused more harm than good. Marlena reminds Stephanie about Abigail’s recover and reintegration after her D.I.D. diagnosis.

Just then, John arrives and updates Stephanie and Marlena about the events at the Kiriakis mansion. Stephanie runs off to see her father.

University Hospital – Steve’s Room: Kayla and Stephanie show up at about the same time to check in on Steve. He updates them on the events of the day. Steve admits he was too slow to get out of the way of the bullet. He goes on to says Konstantin was planning to kill Maggie to inherit Victor’s fortune and was the one who sabotaged Victor’s plane. Just then, Kayla gets a text from Jada saying Theresa is ok, which leads Steve to tell that part of the story. He says their plan went off the rails and Kayla crosses her arms and demands an explanation.

Kayla asks Stephanie to give them a moment of privacy. Stephanie tells her father she’ll be back and asks her mother not to be too hard on him. With that, she exits. Kayla reminds him of the promise he made everything would work out. She’s wants to know exactly how everything was supposed to go down.

Steve says the confession about Victor’s death threw everyone for a loop. Kayla thinks they put Maggie in danger but is really pissed he kept her in the dark, yet again. She’s even more annoyed Marlena was in on the plan. Kayla will no longer tolerate being kept in the dark.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: John tells Marlena about the text from Brady and how Xander shot Konstantin. Neither of them are too upset about his death as his reign of terror is now over. John says, “not quite.” John tells her about Konstantin trying to get him to kill Maggie. He resisted but then explains what happened later on in the living room (we got a Marlena gasp!). John wonders what would’ve happened had Kayla’s call not interrupted him in the nick of time.

Marlena thinks more therapy will help free him from “the pawn.” John isn’t certain how he can free himself of the guilt of killing Katerina, which served as the catalyst for all the day’s events. The only thing he can do is leave Salem.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Brady and Theresa return and he ices down her neck. She can’t believe he’s being so nice to her after the events of the morning. Theresa apologizes for her insensitivity, but Brady says he will always care about her. Just then, Alex arrives and says he’s updated Justin and Bonnie. Alex tells Brady to get lost as he can now watch over Theresa. Alex clings close to Theresa who says it might be best for him to go. With that, Brady exits.

Alex apologizes to Theresa for his words but wanted to ensure Brady knows the status of their relationship. Theresa thanks him for coming to her rescue (didn’t Xander actually rescue her?). Alex says he won’t tell Xander but thinks he did everyone a favor by taking him out. He continues by questioning Konstantin’s words about Victor not being his father. Alex believes he meant Victor didn’t claim him as his son and let Justin think they were father and son. He forgives Victor as he clearly tried to make up for everything through his last will and testament. He vows to spend his time making Victor proud.

Salem P.D. – Interrogation Room: Jada takes Xander’s statement and he assumes he’s free to go (which is true if he wasn’t arrested). She says she still needs to run everything by D.A. Trask. Sarah runs in and Jada exits. She asks if he actually shot Konstantin. Xander says he did and there’s still a question about his motive.

Xander explains what happened outside the mausoleum and how he “reacted” to the situation. All things considered, he thinks Konstantin got exactly what he deserved.

Endings

Theresa tells Alex she just wants to go upstairs and take a nap. He asks if she would be willing to stay in his room. Theresa very eagerly agrees.

Jada and Stephanie catch up about Everett and how they’ve decided to move him to Bayview (Did I miss an episode? When was Everettt checked into the hospital?). They shift to talking about Steve’s injury and the circus at the Kiriakis mansion.

Steve says he’ll try harder to loop Kayla into his plans. She’s tired of the secrecy but he says sometimes things have to stay on the down low. Kayla softens and takes a look his wound.

Marlena thinks John is running away but he explains he needs to go to Greece. He needs to find Katerina’s grave so he can pay his respects. She offers to go with him but John says he needs to go alone. Marlena wants to do one more round of de-programming before he leaves. John agrees and he says she is his everything. As they embrace, John looks over Marlena’s shoulder and sees the pawn card (why is that thing face up?).

Sarah and Xander are thrilled Melinda hasn’t decided to press charges (that was fast). Sarah goes to check on Maggie and Victoria. After she leaves, Xander looks at Victor’s portrait and says, legally, he’s in the clear. That being said, the only reason he shot Konstantin was to avenge Victor’s death.

