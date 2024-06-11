Days of Our Lives Recap: Xander Plugs Konstantin

John Kapelos, Paul Telfer

Kiriakis Mansion: Konstantin admits to sabotaging Victor’s plane. Sarah arrives as Maggie is losing her s***. Maggie says she knows he ordered John to kill her. That being said, she doesn’t believe someone as inconsequential as Konstantin could take Victor down. She now knows everything he ever said to her was a lie. John and Steve grab Konstantin to take him in but Maggie stops them. She wants to know everything about Victor’s final days. They need to know the truth.

Konstantin says his initial motive wasn’t about revenge. He gave Victor one last chance at redemption. We flash back to Konstantin talking to “Victor” about Bo’s recovery. It’s clear Konstantin has asked for Victor’s monetary help many times over the years. He notes how his father gave Victor the money to go to the U.S. and propelled him to all his success. Further, Victor was responsible for taking away all the important people in his life. “Victor” says he has done his best to apologize for all that happened to Konstantin. Victor says he instructed his lawyer to destroy the latest copy of his will and plans on including him in the new copy. For some reason, Victor agrees to help him and opens his briefcase, revealing a ton of cash.

In real time, Konstantin says the opposite. He says Victor wouldn’t help him and forced his hand. We flashback to Konstantin making a call to sabotage Victor’s plane. In real time, Konstantin says he was forced to wait until Victor’s death and even then, he didn’t think Victor intended to leave him any money. He says Victor changed his will again before he got on the plane. We flashback to Konstantin realizing he was left out of the will when he was with Theresa. In real time, he hopes Victor was scared and suffered as his plane went down. Maggie begins to cry as Konstantin unhinges his jaw and swallows the entire Kiriakis mansion. With that, Maggie falls out.

Brady and Alex go after Konstantin. Alex says he murdered his father and Konstantin laughs saying, “oh, you’re so sure about that.” Steve and John say Konstantin is going down for embezzlement and murder.

Kiriakis Mansion – Maggie’s Room: Bonnie and Sarah take Maggie upstairs. Maggie can’t believe she was taken in by Konstantin. Sarah admits she was, as well. Maggie says she felt connected to the part of Victor she never knew. Bonnie reminds Maggie she was his victim and was so brave to work with John and Steve to take Konstantin down. Maggie decides it’s time to head back downstairs but almost faints again. Just then, Justin enters and hands Sarah her medical bag and says John and Steve have everything under control. He says there’s an accident tying up police but everything will be over soon. Maggie agrees to take a light sedative.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Konstantin begins to cough up a lung and Theresa gives him some water. This exchange allows Konstantin to grab her and take her hostage (where was he hiding that gun?). He says he’s leaving and taking Theresa hostage. With that, he begins shooting. Before he pulls her from the room, Steve takes a bullet in the gut. Alex runs after Konstantin as Brady, Xander and John look after Steve. Xander runs upstairs to get Sarah as John hands Brady a gun and tells him to go help Alex.

John applies pressure to Steve’s wound as they joke about not being as fast as they used to be. Steve’s pissed they didn’t have a back up plan and pushes John to follow Brady and Alex. He refuses saying they’re partners and he won’t leave him. John believes the bullet was meant for him but Steve pushes back. John looks down and sees the pawn card and he flashes back to Konstantin recounting his part in Katarina’s death. He flashes the pawn card and John transforms.

Kiriakis Mansion – Maggie’s Room: Xander tells the group about Steve being shot and Konstantin being “taken care of.” He asks Sarah to head downstairs to tend to Steve while Bonnie and Justin stay behind with Maggie. She takes to her bed and tells Bonnie and Justin she feels like she’s lost Victor all over again. Bonnie shushes her and begs her to get some rest, with that Maggie closes her eyes.

Justin and Bonnie can’t believe what they’ve just witnessed and she thinks everything is out in the open. Justin notes Konstantin must’ve had an accomplice in the kidnapping who may very well still pose a threat to the family. He notes how much his world has been turned upside down since Victor’s death. Justin can’t believe Victor fathered a child with Angelica. His relationship towards Victor and with Alex will never be the same.

Kiriakis Mansion – Mausoleum: Theresa tells Konstantin she would never have worked with him if she’d knows what kind of man he truly was (what kind of man did she think he was?). Alex arrives on the scene as the two argue. He refers to “his father” and Konstantin rips off the bandage, saying, “Victor isn’t your father.”

Theresa begs Alex not to believe Konstantin. Before anyone else can speak, Brady arrives wielding a gun. He tells Brady to drop it, or Tate will lose his mother. As Brady is about to drop the gun, Xander arrives and snatches it from him. He says he doesn’t care of Konstantin kills Theresa. He points the gun at Konstantin’s head just as Theresa makes a break for it. The two fall to the ground and Konstantin begins to choke Theresa. Just then, a shot rings out. Xander put a bullet in the dastardly Grecian.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Sarah takes a look at Steve, freeing up John. He bends down and picks up the card, not taking his eyes off it (cue the audio of John hearing Konstantin’s voice). He reaches down and picks up a gun (as he hears Konstantin instruct him to shoot Steve. Where is Marlena???).

Endings

Justin and Bonnie continue to review all Konstantin’s dirty deeds. They both agree to help Maggie recover from everything she’s been through. Bonnie thinks she could fix her up with her dentist (giggle). Justin helps her slow her roll. They go on to discuss the weird pawn card and how “sci-fi” it all was. Bonnie wonders why they haven’t gotten an update. They decide to leave Maggie to sleep. After they exit, Maggie opens her eyes and flashes back to being charmed by Konstantin, specifically his parents’ photo album with pictures of Victor.

Alex comforts Theresa as Brady says Konstantin’s pulse is “thready.” Konstantin opens his eyes as Xander continues to hold the gun on him. He says, they’re all stupid if they think shooting him ends this story. Konstantin’s last words are, “there is still an enemy in your midst.”

Sarah asks John to help her elevate Steve’s legs. John hears Konstantin’s voice telling him to shoot Steve and then turn the gun on himself.

