E! Greenlights Reality Show Starring The Bold and The Beautiful Alum Denise Richards
Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Denise Richards (ex-Shauna) is heading back to reality television. The actress will star in Denise Richards and the Wild Things, a comedic docuseries which will center around the actress and her daughters, Sami, Lola, and Eloise and husband Aaron Phypers and how they test each other's boundaries. It will show viewers what their famous and controversial, yet loving, life is like.
The series is slated to run on E!, with Richards serving as executive producer for the project. This isn't the first time Richards had a reality show on E!. From 2008-2009, she had a series, Denise Richards: It's Complicated, which followed her life after her divorce from ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Richards said about her return to the network:
Denise Richards and the Wild Things debuts in 2025.