Liz kicks Barbie out of the apartment (Am I the only one thinking she was a dead ringer for Arianne Zucker from DAYS?). Finn claims Liz left and abandoned him in his grief, and he went to find someone who would be there for him. Liz denies abandoning him and asks about Violet. He swears he wouldn't drink with his child in the house. Finn cries and says he made a mistake, but Liz says she's done. Finn grabs her arm and begs her to stay as Jason arrives and orders him to let her go.

Finn believes Liz called in Jason and begs her to stay. Liz says they will talk when he's sober. Finn reminds her how he was there for her when she went through everything and angrily tells her to leave her keys. Liz drops them into one of the alcohol glasses. Jason warns Finn not to go near her.

Drew tells Curtis about running for congress and how it might affect the wellness launch and wants his opinion. Drew says, if he runs, Curtis will have to deal with the launch on his own. Curtis gives his blessing to do it

Nina tells Maxie how thrilled she was to see Willow and Wylie at the pool and Drew's interactions. Nina brings up Drew's hot abs and Maxie wonders why since Nina swore they wouldn't sleep together again. Nina claims she thinks Drew is loathsome and unprofessional. Drew interrupts to complain to Nina about ad revenue and Maxie takes off. The two argue and claim they can't stand each other but then the clothes come off for some Crimson hanky panky.

Willow tells Michael about running into Nina at the pool claiming she wants full disclosure with him. He doesn't like Nina but will allow Willow to spend time with her mother. He wants to know what's changed for Willow. She believes Nina isn't pushing for more and thinks the change is thanks to Drew.

Michael wonders if she forgives Nina but Willow says she's ready to move on. She says Drew is choosing to let go of the past and she should as well. Michael says he's surprised but Willow thinks Drew sees good in Nina.

Dex and Josslyn head out for dinner together. She apologizes for how hard she was on him when they broke up. Dex says it helped get his head on straight and things worked out as they should.

Chase and Brook Lynn tell Tracy about Finn's drinking and how he's hiding it. Brook Lynn says their main priority is Violet, but Tracy says Finn won't be happy if they try to take her away from him.

Brook Lynn suggests Violet stay at the mansion with all the other kids so they can get Finn into rehab. Tracy still believes Finn won't go for it and tells them to be prepared for a battle. Tracy says they have her full support and hopes Finn will hear what they're saying.

Liz and Jason head to the pool and she says she wanted to be there for Finn after Gregory's death. She wonders if she should have let Finn push her away, but she has to think about her boys. Liz is grateful for Jason's help even though she doesn't think Finn would have hurt her. Jason tells her Jake was worried enough to reach out to him.

Jason brings up his leaving the parenting of the boys to her and Sam, but Liz understands he was forced to be gone. Jason promises he's here now and will make up the time to Jake. She says it counts a lot with her that Jason came when Jake called.

Finn continues drinking while having flashbacks of his relationship with Liz.

