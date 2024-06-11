Incoming Wheel of Fortune Host Ryan Seacrest Honors Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest Steven Bergman Photography

Incoming Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest took to his Instagram to honor long-time host Pat Sajak after his final episode.

RELATED: (WATCH) Vanna White Bids Emotional Adieu to Exiting Wheel of Fortune Co-Host Pat Sajak (VIDEO)

Sajak announced his impending retirement in June 2023 and Seacrest was announced as his replacement within the same month. Pat Sajak hosted Wheel of Fortune for over 8,000 episodes after taking over as host of the show in 1981.