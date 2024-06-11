Skip to main content

Incoming Wheel of Fortune Host Ryan Seacrest Honors Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest

Incoming Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest took to his Instagram to honor long-time host Pat Sajak after his final episode. 

RELATED: (WATCH) Vanna White Bids Emotional Adieu to Exiting Wheel of Fortune Co-Host Pat Sajak (VIDEO)

Sajak announced his impending retirement in June 2023 and Seacrest was announced as his replacement within the same month. Pat Sajak hosted Wheel of Fortune for over 8,000 episodes after taking over as host of the show in 1981. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ryan Seacrest, Pat Sajak
Game Shows

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly in Talks to Succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Ryan Seacrest
Game Shows

Ryan Seacrest Gives First Look At First Day at Wheel of Fortune

By Jillian BoweComment
Ryan Seacrest, Pat Sajak
Game Shows

Ryan Seacrest to Succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Ryan Seacrest
Game Shows

Ryan Seacrest on Hosting Wheel of Fortune: "I Can't Wait"

By Carly SilverComment