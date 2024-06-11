Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Won't Join American Idol Judging Panel

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Kelly Clarkson isn't planning on returning to her American Idol roots as a judge. Clarkson, whose The Kelly Clarkson Show just won its fourth straight Daytime Emmy Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, told Entertainment Tonight the reasons she won't be taking over for departing AI judge Katy Perry.

Clarkson stated:

No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.'

Plus, she doesn't want to be in competition with another show, one where she's been a judge in the past. She continued: