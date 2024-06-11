Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Won't Join American Idol Judging Panel
Kelly Clarkson isn't planning on returning to her American Idol roots as a judge. Clarkson, whose The Kelly Clarkson Show just won its fourth straight Daytime Emmy Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, told Entertainment Tonight the reasons she won't be taking over for departing AI judge Katy Perry.
Clarkson stated:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Plus, she doesn't want to be in competition with another show, one where she's been a judge in the past. She continued: