Meghan McCain Says Jennifer Lopez is a "Deeply Unpleasant Person"

Jennifer Lopez's appearance on The View could have been better for Meghan McCain, the show's former panelist. On McCain's latest installment of her podcast "Citizen McCain," the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain discussed the current rumors swirling around Lopez, from the status of her marriage to Ben Affleck to her canceled concert tour and other negative comments about the actress in general. McCain told co-host Miranda Wilkins and their guest, television producer Carlos King:

I actually feel bad now because I feel like we're turning a point where there's bullying happening to J.Lo, and I don't want to add to that. She just is a deeply unpleasant person.

Now what did Jenny from the Block do to the Cactus Queen of Arizona?! According to McCain, Lopez was "not nice.” McCain stated:

Whatever, you don't always have to be so nice. It was just surprising given that people like Kim Kardashian couldn't be more delightful. Also, when you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it 'till you make it for 10 f**king minutes.

So tell us how you really feel, sis. McCain also claimed due to her speaking out about her experience with Lopez, TikTok videos discussing it have been taken down courtesy of the actress/singer/dancer. McCain claimed Lopez had the video taken down for "bullying" and was quick to say it was alleged since there is no proof to it. McCain also recalled feeling sorry for one of Lopez's staffers whose job was to just hold up a mirror with lights to make sure she looked great. McCain remarked: