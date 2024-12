Days of Our Lives/YouTube

There are some fan-favorite Salemites coming to town. Sal Stowers (Lani) and Lamon Archey (Eli) are headed back to Days of Our Lives next week, per Soap Opera Digest.

What brings "Elani" home? The couple will help Lani's mom Paulina (Jackée Harry) and adoptive dad Abe (James Reynolds) ring in their anniversary.