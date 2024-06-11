WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Deliver Emmy Acceptance Speeches on Live (VIDEO)
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos won the 2024 Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host Daytime Emmy award. The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts weren't able to attend the June 7 ceremony in person, so they gave acceptance speeches on the show's June 10 episode.
The two were in London visiting their daughter at the time. Jerry O'Connell alerted Consuelos via text message, and the All My Children alum told his wife the next morning when she woke up, although she admitted she blearily asked "For what?" when told they won an Emmy.
Now that they knew the good news, Ripa shared:
Ripa also thanked their producers and the audience. Consuelos concurred with his wife before saying:
Watch the clip below.