WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Deliver Emmy Acceptance Speeches on Live (VIDEO)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos won the 2024 Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host Daytime Emmy award. The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts weren't able to attend the June 7 ceremony in person, so they gave acceptance speeches on the show's June 10 episode.

The two were in London visiting their daughter at the time. Jerry O'Connell alerted Consuelos via text message, and the All My Children alum told his wife the next morning when she woke up, although she admitted she blearily asked "For what?" when told they won an Emmy.

Now that they knew the good news, Ripa shared:

We weren’t there to give our speech but I’m going to give a brief acceptance speech. I just want to say, first and foremost, thank you, Mark, for being an incredible, incredible partner. You make it look easy and it is not easy and the ease at which you do this job inspires me and all of us every single day.

Ripa also thanked their producers and the audience. Consuelos concurred with his wife before saying:

I would have said, my dad always told me to marry somebody who’s better than you and try to work with people who are way better than you as well. So I’ve done both those things. So thank you. Thank you for holding me up. I appreciate it.

