The Young and the Restless Recap: Cole and Michael Discuss Facing Victor’s Wrath

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 10, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Cole and Michael meet up at Society to discuss being on Victor’s bad side. Cole is apologetic about dragging Michael into this Jordan mess. Michael acknowledges losing his job but says he and Victor have been through this type of thing repeatedly in their history and they will eventually work it out. Michael wonders how Victor punished Cole since he’s not on the payroll. Cole says Victor wants to keep him away from Victoria and Claire. Michael thinks Victor is being both rough and unrealistic. Just then, Victor walks in not surprised to find the two who betrayed him together.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

