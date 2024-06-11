The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor Shifts His Attention to Kyle and Diane

Eric Braeden

The Young and the Restless recap:

Victor, Michael and Cole are having an intense chat at the ranch. Michael is somewhat flustered as he questions Victor’s latest scheme. He wants Michael to keep close tabs on Diane while Cole buddies up to Kyle. Victor confirms that’s his plan and his motives are of no consequence to them. Cole says he doesn’t want to go into the plan blind while Michale reminds Victor of his friendship with Diane. He doesn’t think she’s done anything to warrant being on Victor’s radar.

Victor reminds the duo they called for this meeting as a way to make amends for their betrayal around the whole Jordan situation. Cole confirms they still want to cooperate, and Victor says these assignments are what he’s asking of them so they can move forward. Just then, Victoria enters and wonders what she just walked in on.

