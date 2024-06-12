The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Katie Pushes Back When Poppy Gets Territorial Over Bill

Heather Tom

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Creations – Side Office: Brooke asks Hope if she has feelings for Finn. Hope immediately protests too much and Brooke asks again. Hope admits she’s starting to care more for Finn.

Hope says Finn has become a very good friend to her. She sees how wonderful he is, especially with Sheila. How could her feelings not grow? Hope mentions Finn being a doctor and Brooke wonders if her daughter is now his patient (cue the flashback to Finn’s magical fingers). Brooke recognizes a woman in a lust-filled daydream and raises her voice to bring her back to reality. Hope mentions her recent headaches and says she was with Finn when one of them emerged. Brooke probes and Hope says Finn has healing hands.

Forrester Creations – Main Office: Steffy tells Finn that Hope is toxic. She thinks Hope’s opinions about Sheila prove her point. Finn hits back saying Hope has been very kind to him. Steffy, once again, becomes parental saying she just needs to trust her as she has more experience with Hope Logan.

Steffy says Hope’s presence is a nuisance and thinks she should clean her own kitchen before commenting on the state of others’. She hopes Finn realizes she’s not coming from a place of jealousy. Steffy thinks Hope is lost and those feelings make her reckless. She goes on to say Hope’s standards and beliefs sway in whatever way best suits her. Finn thinks maybe Hope needs their support instead of criticism.

Deacon’s Pizza Kitchen: Liam and Bill chat with Tracey about avoiding PR nightmares at Spencer Publications. Bill says they always want to avoid surprises in business, but those that happen in life aren’t always a disaster. They send Tracey away and Liam chastises Bill about his mention of unexpected surprises. Liam asks how he is feeling about Luna.

Bill was stunned when he learned he had another child (cue the flashback from a few days ago). Liam admits the experience must have been life-changing. Bill admits it was amazing, only comparable to being a huge business mogul. He’s loved the surprise of learning about each of his children (did I just type those words?). Liam is bumfuzzled to realize he has a new sibling.

Liam asks about Bill’s feelings for Poppy and he becomes like a school boy. He says it was more than their one night together. Bill feels like he’s frozen in time, as if they’re still the same two people at that music festival, oh so long ago. Liam is tickled by the picture of Bill at a music festival. Bill gets snarky then Liam asks whether or not he’s filled Katie in on the latest events.

Bill’s Pad: Poppy and Luna are chatting with Katie about the paternity issue. Poppy says Bill was thrilled Luna is his daughter. She goes on to say how much she respects Katie’s opinion as she’s such an important person in Bill’s life. Poppy hopes she’ll offer them her blessing.

Katie says she and Bill haven’t been able to discuss the news of Luna’s paternity. She says it not only impacts him but also their son Will. Luna says she is excited to have siblings and can’t wait to meet Will. Just then, she gets a text from RJ and exits.

Katie awkwardly tells Poppy that Luna is lovely. Poppy states the obvious that Bill isn’t home but she’ll be happy to tell him Katie stopped by. Katie laughingly scoffs at Poppy’s audacity as it appears she’s asking her to leave. Poppy says she would never do such a thing as Katie is a part of their big family. She then proceeds to admit how odd this situation must be as this home used to be Katie’s and now it’s hers. Poppy hopes to become good friends with Katie. With that, Poppy more insistently tries to push Katie out the door.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Warns Finn to Stay Away From Hope

Endings

Liam presses Bill to tell Katie as this situation impacts Will.

Katie understands Bill has been caught up but finds it important for them to discuss the situation. Poppy understands but doesn’t think that discussion will happen today. She thinks Bill is eager to spend time alone with her and Luna.

Steffy can’t understand why Finn would want to help Hope. He says she’s been stressed out because of all the changes in her life. Finn thinks the problems she has with Hope pre-date them by generations. He hopes Kelly and Beth won’t continue the cycle, which is why he’s lobbying for peace between the two of them. With that, they kiss and embrace.

Brooke wonders how Hope knows about Finn’s healing hands. She admits Finn gave her a bit of a massage. BROOKE. IS. DYING. Hope goes on to say how badly she feels for Finn because of how badly Steffy is treating him. Hope thinks she understands Finn as he trusts and confides in her. Brooke grabs Hope by the shoulders and reminds her daughter she’s getting close to Steffy’s husband. Hope promises she’s not chasing after Finn, but he’s one of the best men she knows.

