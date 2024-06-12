Days of Our Lives Recap: Eric Hires EJ as His Divorce Attorney

Greg Vaughan

Brady Pub: Eric arrives and chats with Roman about his dumpster fire of a life. They talk about how Sloan is in the wind. Roman can’t believe she got the jump on EJ. Eric says he still thinks of Jude as his son (it has only been a few days). He says he’s going to go back home and Roman thinks he should take a room above the pub so he can clear his head (how many rooms are upstairs?). Eric agrees but says he’s got a stop to make before he moves in. With that, he exits.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ is reading Jude a story about Paulina’s abuse of power when Chanel arrives. She overheard and is none too pleased. He says he’s outraged on Chanel’s behalf and thinks she should be out of the mayor’s office. Chanel isn’t thrilled but understands why she did what she did. EJ thinks Paulina showed a serious lack of judgement. Chanel thinks EJ is actually upset because Paulina fired him.

EJ says his only concern is for Chanel and his grandchild. Chanel mentions her upcoming doctor’s appointment. EJ reminds Chanel if something is actually wrong, there’s still time for other options. Chanel assures EJ that she wants to have the baby.

After Chanel leaves, EJ decides it’s a good idea to talk about Jude’s paternity out loud. On cue, Eric arrives wanting to hire him as a divorce lawyer. EJ wonders why he’s not going to Belle or Justin. Eric explains they’re busy. Besides, no one understands the situation with Sloan as much as EJ. He assumes EJ wants to exact revenge on Ms. Peterson as much as he does. EJ agrees and Eric wonders if they need to find Sloan before they move forward. EJ explains they have to make a good faith effort to find Sloan. It should take a few weeks before the marriage can be dissolved. With that, Eric glances at Jude and makes his exit.

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Paulina awakens from a nap and tells Abe she had a recurring nightmare about the radiation. Abe thinks she should go see Marlena.

Abe gets a call clearly delivering bad news. He tries to shield her from it but Paulina pushes. He says it was his friend Reuben on the City Council and there’s been a petition filed to recall her as mayor. He explains there’s an organization behind the petition called the Concerned Citizens of Salem (CCS). They don’t know exactly who is behind the organization.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Johnny arrives to see Marlena while he’s waiting to meet Chanel. He wanted to chat with her about his recent job offer. Johnny explains about the offer and why he hasn’t told Chanel. Marlena wonders how Chanel will feel if he turns down the job without discussing it with her. Johnny sees the error of his ways and tells his grandmother he’ll discuss it with her. He asks Marlena her opinion about the job and she thinks he should think it over. That being said, she’d love him to stay in Salem.

They shift topics to discussing Jude and how they’re both so worried about Eric and feel awful for his loss. At the same time, Johnny is happy for EJ and Nicole. Johnny realizes he’s going to be late for his appointment, hugs his grandmother and makes his exit (I love these two).

Horton Square: Leo is reviewing the latest story about Paulina when a very handsome, shirtless man stops and asks him for help. Leo gets flirty when the shirtless man asks if he can drink Leo’s water. Leo agrees and quickly asks him out on a date. Shirtless dude thanks Leo for the invitation but says he’s not gay. Leo is concerned his gaydar is off and the gentleman takes his leave.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Leo busts through the door and takes a seat. He explains he has mental health and heart issues. She encourages him to make an appointment but he begs her to see him. Leo uses a bit of historical leverage and Marlena reluctantly agrees to see him.

Leo says he’s concerned because he hit on a straight man. He quickly realizes he always does but only because he’s insecure and wants folks to think he’s worthy of love. Marlena is impressed by his astute observations. Leo pulls the letter from Dimitri out and hands it to Marlena. She thinks his distress is about a breakup. Leo explains he opened up to Dimitri and thought he was the one (Bring back Dimitri!). He doesn’t understand why no one loves him when he has so much going for him.

Marlena wonders why he thinks he’s unlovable. She mentions his childhood and Leo reluctantly talks about his last horrid visit with Diana in Statesville. Marlena understands his lack of self-esteem due to his wretched mother. Leo insists he thinks he’s fabulous and Marlena thinks he’s using defense mechanisms to deflect from his insecurities.

Marlena tells Leo she thinks he has a big heart and is hilarious. He accepts the compliment but then says he’s basically miserable and tortured most of the time. Leo’s chin quivers as he asks Marlena if there’s any hope for him (that little chin quiver was such a subtle but impactful acting choice. It’s nice to see some depth in Leo).

University Hospital – Exam Room: Chanel is in a gown when Johnny arrives. He says he stopped to see Marlena and she tells him about her discussion with EJ. She specifically mentions him wanting to discuss all the “options” with their pregnancy. Johnny apologizes and says he’s going to have a chat with his daddy. They both note Kayla is late and Johnny takes the opportunity to broach another topic. Just then, our shirtless jogger enters now suited up in doctor garb. He introduces himself as Dr. Greene and we quickly establish him as Felicity and Aaron’s brother (We have a new family!). They all discuss how much they love Felicity before the exam gets underway.

Eric returns to the pub and thanks Roman for suggesting he stay there. He looks down at his ring finger and removes it.

Marlena tells Leo she believes everyone can be helped. He asks if she would be willing to see him professionally and Marlena reluctantly agrees as long as he’s willing to do the work. Leo agrees and exits.

Abe and Paulina make some calls and quickly learn the source of the petition, which surprises neither of them.

EJ gets a call from Rita telling him the petition to recall Paulina is headed to the City Council.

Dr. Greene tells Chanel and Johnny everything seems good with her pregnancy. He hands the couple his card and we establish his full name is Mark Greene (like the character from ER). Chanel asks what Johnny wanted to talk to her about and he asks how she would feel about leaving Salem.

