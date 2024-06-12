General Hospital EP Frank Valentini Teases Return of Male Cast Member

Steven Bergman

On the red carpet for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini and his team teased the drama to come on screen. They spoke to ABC7's On the Red Carpet about what's going to go down in Port Charles.

Valentini previewed:

A former cast member is coming back. And I think that the audience will go crazy for HIM.

Steve Burton (Jason) talked about his character's FBI storyline concluding, saying he hopes the rogue Quartermaine mends fences with Sonny (Maurice Benard). Burton stated:

I want to go back to work for him. I'm tired of pushing coffee. I'm done with the coffee business!

Also on the Corinthos front, Kristina's (Kate Mansi) delivery will be eventful. Mansi said: