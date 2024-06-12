Perkie’s Observations: Spinelli and Sam Pull a Fast One on John on General Hospital

Bradford Anderson

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Anna doesn't know why Jack summoned her to the hospital, but John interrupts their conversation. He reminds Anna that Jack is headed back to Pentonville before storming off. Brennan tells Anna that Jagger thinks she's the head of Pikeman. Anna says she's not hiding anything, but Jack says she should be worried about John.

Anna brings up Jack's own past and questions why he stole the money and if he sold out. Jack says John will drive himself crazy trying to prove Anna is an evil genius. She says John is trying to take her down for something Jack actually did. Anna reminds him that she's the only witness to that original op and asks if he would have killed her if she hadn't arrested him first. Jack refuses to answer.

Spinelli tells Sam he has been tracking John's movements and Sam will need to swipe his access card so Spinelli can hack into the system. John goes to the pool and Sam heads there and deliberately bumps into him. She keeps John distracted while Spinelli steals John's credentials from his bag. Sam and John make small talk while Spinelli copies the credentials and returns them. Sam heads back to Spinelli and he tells her it will take some time to go through the system to find out what John is holding over Jason.

Chase and Brook Lynn head over to Finn's and find the apartment littered with alcohol. Finn tells them he broke up with Liz last night. Chase tells Finn they're moving into the mansion and maybe Violet can go with them. Finn says there is no way they're taking his daughter from him.

Aiden is concerned so Liz tells the boys she and Finn broke up. Liz says Finn is not handling his father's death, but Aiden has a hard time understanding. Liz tells him about Jake seeing a drunk Finn coming out of the bar. Aiden questions this as well so Liz pushes Jake about being at the bar but then is just grateful that he told her about Finn. Liz is thankful Jake called Jason for help.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Jason Warns Finn to Stay Away From Liz

Chase sends Brook Lynn out to talk to Finn alone. Brook Lynn heads to the mansion and unburdens with Lois telling her about Finn's alcoholic spiral. Lois talks about a couple of family members who are alcoholics and how they tried to help. Brook Lynn says she's worried about Violet and how she and Chase are going to do everything to keep her safe. Brook Lynn worries about Chase and how she's determined to be there for him.

Finn says he doesn't need his brother’s help and the two argue about his drinking. Finn says he's not an alcoholic and warns Chase not to tell him what to do. Finn says Chase doesn't know the pressure he's under but refuses to talk to Chase about it. Chase gets angry and says Finn's made a mess of his life. He says he can't lose Finn after losing Gregory.

Finn accuses Chase of judging him. Chase says he can't stop Finn from trashing his life but won't let it affect Violet. Finn says he won't let Brook Lynn and Chase steal his daughter from him and yells at Chase to get out.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!