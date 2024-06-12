Who Can Save Sonny From Himself on General Hospital? (POLL)

Photo Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is spiraling on General Hospital. He believes he's been betrayed and suspects subterfuge at every turn. Consumed by paranoia and desperate for emotional and physical security, there are few he can trust–in business or with his heart. At this point, does he even trust himself?

So, who could save Sonny from himself?

First, there is Port Charles newcomer Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva LaRue), the mother of his daughter's girlfriend. Natalia is cool, calm, charming, beautiful and has no connection to Sonny (that we know of). On the other hand, Natalia's recently revealed a homophobic streak and seems determined to break up Sonny's beloved daugher Kristina's (Kate Mansi) relationship with her daughter Blaze (Jacquliene Grace Lopez). Could a relationship with Natalia be the fresh start Sonny needs to be able to trust again, or is a villainous force who will only drag him down further?

Next up, there's Sonny's ex-wife Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Natalia might not bring any historic baggage with her, but Nina sure does–though Nina's baggage isn't packed up in your every day, run-of-the-mill Samsonite. Her history with Sonny rolls around Port Charles the latest from the Tumi collection. She looks and acts pristine and calm, but if her proverbial suitcase zipper breaks, her drama will explode all over town. But maybe all that crazy, hidden inside her polished veneer, is her greatest strength and could save him from himself? Whether he was "Mike" or Sonny, Nina's always insisted she knew and loved him for him, regardless of his name.

Then there's the aforementioned Carly (Laura Wright). If Natalia has little or no baggage and Nina's is packed in Tumi, then Carly has enough to fill three 26-foot U-Hauls. Her baggage with Sonny definitely isn't packed up neatly in boxes. Oh no, their history is the emotional equivalent of putting a bed, couch and dining table in the U-Haul and then tossing in everything else without care. But maybe its those overstuffed trucks and their messy history that makes Carly the perfect person to save Sonny. Since Bobbie's (Jackie Zeman) death, she's really tried to live her life so her mom proud. Maybe Carly's newfound maturity, combined the with the long history she and Sonny share, makes her perfect for saving Sonny from his desperate, anxiety-riddled soul?

Finally there's Ava Jerome (Maura West), the hitwoman-turned art dealer whose lethal talent for survival can make her especially dangerous when cornered. Much like Sonny. The secret Ava's keeping about Sonny's tampered bipolar prescription could either bring them closer or tear them apart. A member of the Jerome crime family, she understands Sonny, his business, motives and maybe even his heart in a way no other woman could. Carly tried to understand Sonny's world, but when he disappeared she had to fake being a mob boss. It didn't go well. Ava's mob pedigree is unquestioned and he trusted her to have his back when it mattered. Could their commonality lead to something more?

An argument can be made for each of these women. All are beautiful, strong and powerful forces of nature, but could Sonny ever trust one of them enough? Is it possible Sonny is so broken, saving him would require the return of the only woman to make Carly's insecurities break The Richter scale: Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil).

