The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Warns Hope Against Pursing Finn

Katherine Kelly Lang, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Brooke are chatting about Finn at the cabin. Brooke is happy she has a friend she can open up to but reminds her daughter she really shouldn’t go after Steffy’s husband (probably not Brooke’s lesson to teach). Hope says she would never do that as she’s not a homewrecker… Brooke is worried the situation will get out of hand without her realizing it. Brooke says she has to go meet Ridge and reminds Hope to think with her head and not her heart (too many jokes, I may explode). With that, she exits. Beth trudges out from her bedroom and says she feels bad. Hope feels her forehead and says she thinks it’s time they go to the doctor…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Katie Pushes Back When Poppy Gets Territorial Over Bill

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!