Bridgerton Showrunner Confirms Two-Year Gap Before Show's Fourth Season

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Viewers will have to wait a while for the next installment of Netflix's historical romance series Bridgerton. Showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 4 won't be arriving for about two years.

Asked about who will serve as romantic leads in the next edition of the show, she explained:

I have almost slipped up a couple of times so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up. I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.

Brownell added:

We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.

Will Bridgerton's devoted fanbase be excited with the direction Season 4 will take? Brownell mused: