Bridgerton Showrunner Confirms Two-Year Gap Before Show's Fourth Season
Viewers will have to wait a while for the next installment of Netflix's historical romance series Bridgerton. Showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 4 won't be arriving for about two years.
Asked about who will serve as romantic leads in the next edition of the show, she explained:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Brownell added:
Will Bridgerton's devoted fanbase be excited with the direction Season 4 will take? Brownell mused: