Skip to main content

Bridgerton Showrunner Confirms Two-Year Gap Before Show's Fourth Season

Bridgerton

Viewers will have to wait a while for the next installment of Netflix's historical romance series Bridgerton. Showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 4 won't be arriving for about two years.

Asked about who will serve as romantic leads in the next edition of the show, she explained:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Brownell added:

Will Bridgerton's devoted fanbase be excited with the direction Season 4 will take? Brownell mused:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Bridgerton Stars Tease Benedict and Sophie's Season 4 Romance (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Bridgerton
Pop Confidential

Netflix Period Romance Bridgerton Nabs Series-Best Opening Weekend

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Yerin Ha
Pop Confidential

Yerin Ha Joins Bridgerton Season 4 as Benedict's Love Interest

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Luke Newman, Nicola Coughlan
Pop Confidential

Bridgerton Season 3 to Focus on Colin and Penelope's Romance

By Carly SilverComment