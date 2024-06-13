Skip to main content

General Hospital's Parry Shen Joins March Calling for Justice for Johnny Wactor

Wednesday, colleagues, friends, and family of murdered General Hospital star Johnny Wactor marched in downtown Los Angeles to demand that the investigation into the actor's death continue. 

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, dozens of people gathered in the vicinity of the spot where the actor was fatally shot on May 25 to ask city officials to take action. Wactor was killed by one of a group of thieves who were stealing the catalytic converter from Wactor's car when Wactor arrived. The actor's family is requesting that the city offer at least a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

Parry Shen, who plays Brad on General Hospital was among the participants. Shen tweeted, "Johnny surrounded himself with good people. & I wanted to be among them. Life moves on. And he would’ve want us to celebrate our lives. But until these criminals are found, I’ll never be able to not think, “I think Johnny would’ve liked to have seen this.”

