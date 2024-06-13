Perkie’s Observations: Alexis Warns Laura About Advocating for Heather on General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Cody and Sasha hang out at the pool. He mentions James and his horse riding and Sasha points out he really cares about the kid. Sasha says he's Mac's son and how happy everyone would be if they knew. Cody says he lied about it for so long Mac won't trust him. Sasha tells him to give Mac a chance to forgive him.

Laura questions Alexis regarding the article on Heather. Alexis blames Adrian but also defends the freedom of the press. Laura says the article was intended to rile people up. She gives Alexis access to Heather's records, which Alexis reads and says there is grounds for appeal. Laura says Heather should be punished but her crimes were because of the poisoning. She asks if it's worth pursuing and Alexis agrees the case is interesting.

Alexis warns Laura if she sets this case in motion, she can't control the outcome. Laura doesn't want Heather to go free, but she doesn't want her to stay locked up forever. Trina arrives to talk to Laura.

Gio and Joss make flirty small talk around the pool.

Molly tells TJ what happened at the wedding between Kristina and Sonny. TJ decides he's going to tell Kristina she's being careless with his baby. He says Kristina has to stay away from Sonny until the baby is born.

The two argue about Kristina being the surrogate and how he didn't want her to begin with. Molly reminds him how he agreed to it, but he says he agreed to make her happy. Molly says she wanted to have a biological child and he doesn't understand. Molly says Kristina is fragile and they just need to get through the pregnancy and not upset her. She worries there is nothing stopping Kristina from keeping the baby.

Sonny apologizes to Kristina for what she saw that night. He says he never wanted her to see that part of him. Sonny says he had a lot of rage that night but doesn't want her to be scared of him. Kristina says she'd never seen him that way hearing the threats he made was like watching a stranger. Kristina says everyone was right about him all along. Sonny swears it's not who he is. He goes on a rant about Dex and how he told him to stay away. Sonny says he snapped when Dex grabbed his arm, and he lost control of his temper.

Sonny says he loves her and swears he would never hurt her. Kristina wants to know if he meant it when he said he would kill Dex and Jason. Sonny says they've come to a truce, and nothing is worth losing his daughter. Sonny has a gift for the baby, a Mickey Mouse, similar to one she had as a child. After he leaves, she shows the gift to Blaze and says she felt like she had the old Sonny back.

Carly is worried about Jason after the shooting, but he says he's fine. Jason mentions Jake reaching out to him regarding Liz. Carly wants to know who sent the shooters if it wasn't Sonny. Jason tells her to stay out of it and let it go.

Sonny interrupts to ask Jason if he thinks he ordered the hit. Jason says he believed it at first. Sonny swears he didn't send the guys and is glad Jason now believes him. He says he wants to trust Jason again but can't.

