Jason George Back to Grey's Anatomy For Season 21

Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George) is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Per Deadline, George will become a series regular once again on Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy.

He's played Ben since Season 6, becoming a series regular from Seasons 12 through 14 (and then appearing as a regular on spinoff Station 19 for seven seasons). Since then, George has popped back to Grey's periodically.

The cast of the recently-concluded Station 19 included fellow Grey's alum Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca. Deadline reports that she isn't slated to rejoin Grey's right now, but like other former stars, she could return as a guest star in the future.