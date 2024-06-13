The Young and the Restless Recap: Claire Encourages Cole and Victoria to Reconnect

J. Eddie Peck, Hayley Erin

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Cole walks in to the Tack House with a flower for Victoria. Claire watches as Cole tells Victoria how beautiful she looks. Claire sports a wide grin when she prompts Victoria to tell Cole how handsome he looks. Victoria teases her daughter about not giving her the opportunity to compliment Cole. Claire says she might be just a wee bit excited about their upcoming dinner. She mentions the flower and Cole says it’s for her and not Victoria

Victoria understands how excited Claire is but says they will probably spend their evening talking about her. Claire begs them not to do that and to only focus on each other. Victoria and Cole get cheeky while Claire expresses how much she wants her parents to get reacquainted.

(I’m not certain if it’s intentional but Claire looks and is acting like she’s about 15 years old. If it’s intentional, it’s a solid representation from all angles of how Claire feels in this moment.)

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nikki Thinks Victor is Punishing Her

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clips below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!