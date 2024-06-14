AnnaLynne McCord Teases Days of Our Lives Arrival and Character

90210 grad AnnaLynne McCord (ex-Naomi) is hitting Salem next week when she makes her Days of Our Lives debut. The actress talked a bit about what to expect to Soaps.com.

According to the site, the show confirmed her initial airdate will be Wednesday, June 19, and she started shooting in January. And alter the recent actors’ and writers’ strikes, she said she wasn’t very clear on which character she’d be playing at first. McCord explained:

To be frank, it was very ambiguous in the beginning. Obviously, there was a writer transition and everything that was going on within the industry politically so to speak.

She previewed:

What fans who are clearly very clever will come to figure out very early on is that a certain gentleman who is not quite so gentle by the name of Clyde Weston [James Read] has his fingers in the storyline of my character. So I enter day one as ‘Mystery Woman.’

She also characterized what’s coming as: