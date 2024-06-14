Kate Mansi

Laura swears to Trina she doesn't want Heather to go free. Trina wants Laura to leave it alone. She says she felt the need to come and see Laura on behalf of all the victims. Laura says she only requested Heather's records. Trina gets upset and gets up to leave, as Kevin arrives.

Kevin mentions an op-ed article in The Invader, written by Trina, against Laura. Trina swears she would never write an interview for The Invader. Trina wants Kevin's opinion on whether the cobalt poisoning made Heather a killer. He says it's a real diagnosis.

Kevin worries his psych assessment of Heather started this whole mess. Laura doesn't blame him and as mayor she thinks she needs to do the right thing. Laura believes Heather deserves a fair hearing and Kevin supports her.

Curtis pays Heather a visit and introduces himself as Trina's father and runs through Heather and Esme's crimes. Heather admits she doesn't know what to say because nothing can change what she did. Curtis asks what she intended with Trina if she hadn't been caught. Heather says she doesn't know as she thought she was protecting Esme.

Curtis brings up the article and how, with Laura's help, her conviction could be overturned. Heather says she'll reach out to Laura and get her to stop. She knows she's done some unforgivable things and is exactly where she belongs.

Tracy and Stella enjoy Gregory's Bench. Tracy talks about her relationship with Gregory. Stella talks about her first love, Marcus, who recently passed away. Tracy offers her condolences.

Alexis tears a strip off of Adrian regarding his click bait article which angered Laura. Adrian says Laura has no proof that the article was false. Diane interrupts and wants her own details. After Adrian leaves, Alexis tells Diane that Laura wanted the records. Diane thinks Alexis is helping Laura get Heather released.

Alexis says the records show no one ordered a medical exam and it's new evidence. She says there is a precedent set and brings up Diane's case regarding Franco which was similar to Heather's. Alexis says hopefully no one will notice the similarities and will use the same defense.

Kristina admits to Blaze she also thinks about the baby being theirs and they fantasize aloud about houses and grandmothers. Molly shows up to tell them about the fight with TJ. Kristina realizes it's about the surrogacy and explains to Blaze that TJ thinks she's a flake. Molly says she and TJ haven't been communicating lately and this just made things worse.

After Molly leaves, Kristina and Blaze wonder what would happen, regarding the baby, if TJ and Molly were to break up.



