Tom Arnold to Guest on The Bold and the Beautiful

Tom Arnold is returning to daytime. The actor has landed a guest spot on The Bold and the Beautiful. Arnold will play Captain Deuce Stevens, the Forrester's newest private jet pilot, US Weekly reports.

**SPOILER ALERT**

Arnold will mix it up with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) as the trio head to Monte Carlo to relaunch the Brooke's Bedrooom line.

Arnold told the publication about his time at B&B:

It was great fun! People love The Bold and the Beautiful. The loyalty, the fans, the opinions … I started going online and listening to fans argue about certain things. It’s like sports.

This isn't the first soap Arnold has appeared on. In 1994, Arnold played Billy Boggs on General Hospital alongside his ex-wife Roseanne Barr, a huge soap fan who played Jennifer Smith. Arnold recalled:

Roseanne and I loved soap operas. [After I was on General Hospital], we ended up having all these folks on [Roseanne] from the show on. Because soap operas are very good actors. They don’t mess around.

Arnold also gave a little more tea with regards to his storyline, saying to expect some comedy and drama to ensue due to Steffy rushing to the airport without her passport! According to Arnold:

One thing that is true is you have a window to land at the airport. And if you mess around and you’re late, you will miss that [window]. I like when there’s some reality to this stuff. It heightened the scene because Steffy forgot her passport. You expect [the drama] for a character, but it opens the doors for some hilarious stuff. It’s very funny because things are so dramatic that it lends itself to comedy.

Look for Arnold's episodes to air July 30 and 31.