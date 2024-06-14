Tom Arnold to Guest on The Bold and the Beautiful
Tom Arnold is returning to daytime. The actor has landed a guest spot on The Bold and the Beautiful. Arnold will play Captain Deuce Stevens, the Forrester's newest private jet pilot, US Weekly reports.
**SPOILER ALERT**
Arnold will mix it up with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) as the trio head to Monte Carlo to relaunch the Brooke's Bedrooom line.
Arnold told the publication about his time at B&B:
This isn't the first soap Arnold has appeared on. In 1994, Arnold played Billy Boggs on General Hospital alongside his ex-wife Roseanne Barr, a huge soap fan who played Jennifer Smith. Arnold recalled:
Arnold also gave a little more tea with regards to his storyline, saying to expect some comedy and drama to ensue due to Steffy rushing to the airport without her passport! According to Arnold:
Look for Arnold's episodes to air July 30 and 31.