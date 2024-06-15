The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Dr. Finnegan Makes a House Call

Tanner Novlan

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Hope emerge from Beth’s bedroom. He says he thinks Beth is going to be fine, and Hope thanks him for coming right over. Finn says he could hear how worried she was and wanted to help. Hope gets a little giggly when she remarks on what a great doctor he is. She’s in awe of his medical prowess. Finn says working in the E.R. helped him learn about how to deal with all different types of conditions. He’s seen all kinds of situations but is happiest when they result in happy endings. Hope tilts her head, smiles and tells “Dr. Fennigen” today’s happy ending is all because of him.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Warns Hope Against Pursuing Finn

