Days of Our Lives Promo: Jack Deveraux Returns to Salem

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 17-21, 2024

Matthew Ashford, Billy Flynn, Susan Seaforth Hayes

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Jack is Back! Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) returns! He says Abigail is alive which is followed by Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) and Chad (Billy Flynn) opening the Chicago-based safety deposit box.

Eli and Lani Come Home! Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) return with the twins in tow! They have a celebration with Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman).

An Intesnifying Love Triangle: Brady (Eric Martsolf) kisses Theresa (Emily O’Brien) just before we see Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) declare his love for her.

Prom Night Hijinks: The Salem High School prom commences as Tate (Leo Howard), Sophia (Madelyn Kientz), Aaron (Louis Tomeo) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) prepare themselves for the big event. Brady and Theresa are closely watching as chaperones, but Tate tells Holly nothing will stop them from being together. Later in the evening, it appears the duo are having a private celebration at the Salem Inn.

