Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Jack Deveraux Returns to Salem

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 17-21, 2024
Matthew Ashford, Billy Flynn, Susan Seaforth Hayes

Matthew Ashford, Billy Flynn, Susan Seaforth Hayes

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Jack is Back! Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) returns! He says Abigail is alive which is followed by Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) and Chad (Billy Flynn) opening the Chicago-based safety deposit box.

Eli and Lani Come Home! Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) return with the twins in tow! They have a celebration with Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

An Intesnifying Love Triangle: Brady (Eric Martsolf) kisses Theresa (Emily O’Brien) just before we see Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) declare his love for her.

Prom Night Hijinks: The Salem High School prom commences as Tate (Leo Howard), Sophia (Madelyn Kientz), Aaron (Louis Tomeo) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) prepare themselves for the big event. Brady and Theresa are closely watching as chaperones, but Tate tells Holly nothing will stop them from being together. Later in the evening, it appears the duo are having a private celebration at the Salem Inn.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3326
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Doug and Julie Share a Special Moment

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0561
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: The Hortons and Their Extended Family Celebrate Christmas

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0165
Days of Our Lives

Peacock Unveils DAYS Season 60 Promo at Day of DAYS (VIDEO)

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2456
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: A Snowstorm Causes Chaos at the Horton Cabin

By Joshua BaldwinComment