Days of Our Lives Recap: Stefan Finds Jude’s DNA Results

University Hospital – Lobby: Johnny and Chanel are thrilled their pregnancy was given a positive report by the doctor. Further, he’s thrilled he’s going to be able to pursue his dream. Chanel tells him to slow his roll as they still have to tell Paulina.

Paulina’s Place: Paulina is on a call with Abe and what happened at the City Council meeting. Paulina is distracted as she’s found the “concerned citizens” website where they’ve photoshopped a bunch of pictures of her glowing from radiation (giggle). He tells her that he will take care of everything and to get off the computer.

Paulina can’t help herself and opens her computer when Chanel arrives. She reports the good news from the doctor and then broaches the topic about the cross-country move. Paulina is floored to learn Chanel is moving to California. She asks about Sweet Bits and says she plans to start another bakery in Los Angeles. Paulina worries she’s being impulsive but Chanel claps back saying it’s her mother who is all too often acting recklessly.

Paulina apologizes and worries their relationship will never recover because of her actions. Chanel tries to comfort her mother but Paulina is inconsolable. She wishes she could turn back time. Chanel notes Paulina’s actions saved her life and her pregnancy. She thinks it’s time for Paulina to stop blaming herself and promptly forgives her. Paulina is thrilled and the two engage in a loving embrace.

Paulina asks if she can throw them a going away party and Chanel reluctantly agrees.

Horton Square: Abe hangs up as EJ approaches. Abe says he wants to discuss the “Concerned Citizens of Salem” and EJ’s connection. Abe tells EJ to back off and reminds him Paulina made only one rash decision. EJ questions her judgement and Abe immediately understands his moves are about retribution. EJ denies the claim and says being fired has allowed him more time to spend with Jude and to concentrate on his role at DiMera.

Abe asks EJ to disavow the petition to recall Paulina. He says he can’t deny the will of the people of Salem. Abe thinks he’s just stroking his ego. He begins to use Lexi for leverage but then simply reminds him they are family and to stop the assault on Paulina.

EJ says he is leading the citizens of Salem to hold a public servant accountable. Abe is disappointed in his lack of loyalty. He thinks EJ’s actions are demonstrating exactly the type of man he is.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Kristen tells Stefan she’s no longer willing to help him clear Gabi because she no longer needs his backing at DiMera Enterprises. She already has the job. Stefan is confused and Kristen informs him about the board’s closed-door meeting. They offered her the job as it was time for another woman to take command. Stefan asks her to use DiMera resources to help him with Gabi but Kristen declines.

Stefan is furious but Kristen says her hands are tied as she can’t possibly piss of Mr. Shin. He believes Gabi murdered Li and she can’t betray him. Kristen suggests maybe Clyde will give up some information about Li’s murderer. Stefan rebuffs that possibility and Kristen wonders if he might reconsider seducing Melinda. Stefan isn’t keen on that option either and thinks he may have to just bust Gabi out.

Kristen reminds Stefan what a terrible idea it would be to force Gabi to live on the run. Stefan says he will do anything he needs to do to make sure he and his wife are together. Kristen gets annoyed by Stefan’s whining and tells him to focus on the getaway plan. She says she as a “get-away” bag with money, contacts, etc. The two engage in a huge hug until Kristen reaches her sentimentality threshold.

Kristen says it’s time to head to the office and Stefan says this is goodbye. She says she’ll miss having an ally in the house. She’s being left with EJ who will soon explode when he finds out about the change of status at the company (Do we get to see Rita with Kristen? Please?!?!?!).

Salem PD – Lobby: A disheveled Chad gets a call from Julie who wonders if Clyde said more about Abigail. He reports back about the safety deposit box in Chicago with proof Abigail is alive.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Johnny arrives and updates Marlena about the job and how she agreed to support his dream. Marlena hugs her grandson and asks about the movie. He can’t say much but promises it has nothing to do with devil possession. Marlena giggle-gasps and says she’s thankful but will miss him in Salem.

Johnny says Chanel is breaking the news to Paulina. They understand why Paulina did what she did but also can’t ignore how reckless her behavior was. Marlena gets it but also understands Paulina’s intentions.

They discuss the pregnancy. Johnny admits he had doubts about going through with the pregnancy. After today’s report, he’s thrilled they stayed the course. Marlena is thrilled to have another baby coming into the fold. They say I love yous and engage in a loving embrace.

Horton House: Chad arrives, and Julie says she’s going with him to Chicago to investigate the safe deposit box. As they are discussing the possibility of Abigail being alive, Thomas walks in the room (As Julie mentioned it, I was thinking they are setting up Julie, Chad and Abigail to have a similar relationship as Alice, Bo and Hope).

Thomas says he heard his dad’s voice and wanted to see him. He then asks why they said his mommy was alive. Chad tries to lie but Thomas heard what he heard. Julie jumps in with words about mommy being alive in their hearts. Thomas decides to let it go and Chad takes him back upstairs to bed.

Chad returns and they discuss how they can’t believe it’s been two years since Abigail’s death. He doesn’t know what he’ll do if Clyde’s words turn out to be false.

Endings

Chad and Julie confirm they are going to Chicago tomorrow to open the safety deposit box.

Johnny and Chanel arrive separately at the Brady Pub. He reports he’s now told both Roman and Marlena. Chanel says things with Paulina went better than expected.

Abe arrives home to find Paulina in a sad state. She tells him about her conversation with Chanel and her plans to move to California with Johnny. Abe says they can go for visits, and he’s thrilled they mended fences. She switches directions and asks what he was doing. Abe admits he was trying to get EJ to back off but to no avail.

EJ sips a beer in Horton Square as Kristen approaches. She talks as if she knows about the changes at DiMera. When it’s clear he doesn’t, she joyfully breaks the news that he is going to need to update his resume.

Stefan unlocks the wall safe and finds an envelope he assumes is the get-away information. He opens it and realizes he’s stumbled onto some very useful information – the DNA results proving EJ is not Jude’s father.

