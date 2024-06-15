Perkie’s Observations: Chase Blames Himself for Finn’s Relapse on General Hospital

Josh Swickard

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Kristina meets with Alexis to ask her what would happen to the baby if TJ and Molly split up. Alexis wonders what Kristina wants her to do, and she wants her mother to tell her about the legalities. She says she needs to know how to keep the baby in the family.

Alexis thinks Kristina is jumping the gun and says she can't help in this situation because she won't choose between her daughters. Kristina is shocked and says she's been responsible for the baby and is mentally preparing herself to sign the baby over. She says she needs to know what her rights are in case TJ and Molly don't make it and needs to protect the baby. Alexis sends her the link to the relevant statutes and tells her to use the information she needs.

Trina introduces Gio to Ava who's looking for a musician for her next exhibit event. Gio mentions Sonny being his honorary uncle and how he's paid for his musical education. Gio plays for the women, who are impressed.

Josslyn arrives so she and Trina can go apartment shopping. Gio tells them about the place above the Quartermaine garage. The three head over there to see it and Josslyn loves it but Trina's not sure. After some back and forth with Gio, the girls agree to take it.

Congressman McConkey wants an answer from Drew about running for his seat. Drew says he would be honored to run and the two shake hands. McConkey tells him again to change his last name to Quartermaine for name recognition. Nina interrupts and Drew tells her about taking over McConkey's seat. Nina believes Drew is perfect for the position.

Nina wants a favor from Drew and asks if he thinks it's a good idea to get a birthday gift for Willow. Drew says Michael is having a party for Willow today and can arrange something if she agrees to play it cool.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Kristina and Blaze Fantasize About Keeping the Baby

Liz tells Chase about Finn bringing a woman home from a dive bar. Chase says she doesn't deserve this treatment. Liz says she went to an Al-Anon meeting and knows she can't save Finn and nor subject her kids to it. Chase says he needs to find a way to get through to Finn.

Liz brings up when Finn was using before and how much of an asshat he was then as he is now. Liz says his sponsor left town and Finn never found a replacement though he has been working the program with Alexis. Liz worries about Violet and Chase tells her about moving her into the mansion. He says Finn didn't agree and Liz offers to talk to Finn about it.

Violet reminds Finn he said they could go to the pool after his nap. She wonders if he remembers the conversation. Finn apologizes for being sad about Grandpa and promises they'll have fun at the pool.

Liz heads over there and tells Finn her boys are asking about Violet. Finn sees through her and figures Chase sent her. Finn says he's had a couple of bad days, but Liz tells him to stop lying to himself. Liz says she's here because she loves him and Violet needs a safe home, which he objects to. She says he needs to get help before things get out of control, but Finn accuses her of turning her back on him. Finn angrily tells Liz Violet will be staying with him. Liz tells him to put Violet first.

Chase heads to Alexis and tells her Finn has been drinking nonstop and about his breakup with Liz. Alexis says she knows Finn slipped and had a drink at the wedding. Chase is surprised to hear Finn was drinking before Gregory died but Alexis defends Finn.

Chase gets angry he hasn't been able to stop it, but Alexis tells him it's not on him. Chase asks if Alexis has seen Finn at AA meetings, but she can't tell him. Chase brings up Violet and Alexis promises to speak with Finn.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps! .