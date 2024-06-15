The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor Asks Kyle About Harrison

Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victor is sitting at the GCAC bar when Kyle approaches. Victor asks if he can join him for a drink, but Kyle is picking up take out and getting back to Harrison. Victor inquires about the young lad and Kyle says Harrison is proving to be quite resilient. Victor waxes poetic about the parent-child relationship. Kyle entertains his words before trying to exit. Victor, once again, stops him and says he needs to talk to him.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Claire Encourages Cole and Victoria to Reconnect

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!