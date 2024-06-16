The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy’s Influence Over Finn Infuriates Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 17-21, 2024

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tests Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Katie (Heather Tom) has a serious conversation with Bill (Don Diamont).

Sheila comes across a secret.

Katie and Poppy’s (Romy Park) conflict heats up.

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) influence over Finn (Tanner Novlan) infuriates Sheila.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke is Stunned by Hope’s Confession

Finn is bearer of bad news.

Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) proclamation throws Steffy for a loop.

Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) actions at Forrester annoy Steffy.

Sheila helps folks remember who she is.

