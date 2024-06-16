The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy’s Influence Over Finn Infuriates Sheila
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 17-21, 2024
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:
Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tests Deacon (Sean Kanan).
Katie (Heather Tom) has a serious conversation with Bill (Don Diamont).
Sheila comes across a secret.
Katie and Poppy’s (Romy Park) conflict heats up.
Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) influence over Finn (Tanner Novlan) infuriates Sheila.
Finn is bearer of bad news.
Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) proclamation throws Steffy for a loop.
Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) actions at Forrester annoy Steffy.
Sheila helps folks remember who she is.
Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!