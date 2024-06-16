Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Nicole Causes Prom Night Problems for Tate and Holly

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 17-21, 2024
Leo Howard, Ashley Puzemis

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) return puts up a roadblock for Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has questions for Eric (Greg Vaughan) about Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Justin (Wally Kurth) hears Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) confession.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) confronts EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about the DNA results.

Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) search for Xander’s (Paul Telfer) mother becomes frustrating.

Nicole unintentionally makes prom night even more difficult for Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard).

