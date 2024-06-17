The Bold and the Beautiful Casts Joshua Morrow's Son as the New Will Spencer; Jim Belushi's Daughter to Guest Star

The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless Photo Credit: The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless.

Cue the Succession theme song. Crew Morrow, middle son of The Young and The Restless star Joshua Morrow, has joined the family business. Morrow will be taking over the role of Will Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful. Deadline reports that B&B has signed him to a contract.

Given that Will's father Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has just acquired yet another long lost child, Luna (Lisa Yamada), much to the chagrin of Will's mother, the long-suffering Katie Logan (Heather Tom), it stands to reason that Will could suddenly be a bigger presence in his parents' lives.

Morrow is 19 years old, indicating that Will has now been SORASed into an older teen. The last time viewers saw the character was in 2020, when he was in elementary school. Will Crew Morrow prove to be as popular with the daytime audience as his father? Will father and son carpool to their jobs at Television City together? Is Will Spencer going to be a power player like his dad or a martyr like his mother or a heroic heartthrob in the vein of Y&R's Nick Newman?

Does this mean that B&B is launching a new teen scene? Find out on August 1, when Morrow makes his on-air debut.

In other second-generation actor news, Jim Belushi's daughter Jamison will portray a lab tech in the episode slated to air on July 15.