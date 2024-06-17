CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson to Host Hollywood Squares Reboot Featuring Drew Barrymore

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson is bringing his talents to another Tiffany Network hit. This time, he's set to host a revival of the iconic game show Hollywood Squares. Fellow talk show host Drew Barrymore will be sitting in the famous center square, answering questions for contestants.

To play the game, a pair of contestants compete at tic-tac-toe to win prizes. However, the game "board" consists of nine celebrities, one in each open-faced "cube," each of whom are asked questions. The contestants must weigh in on the stars' responses in order to win.

The rejuvenated version of Hollywood Squares on Wednesdays at 10 PM EST, starting in January 2025. Viewers will also be able to stream it on Paramount+.

Hollywood Squares will be produced by Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment, as well as Barrymore and Flower Films, Inc.