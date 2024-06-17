Days of Our Lives Recap: Theresa’s Hypocrisy Enrages Tate

Leo Howard

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion – Alex’s Room: Theresa tells Alex she’s sore from her encounter with Konstantin. He does his best by kissing “it” to make it better. Alex’s kisses work as Theresa now feels safe. Theresa thanks Alex for saving her and he rightfully reminds her Xander is the one who saved her (Thank you!).

Alex reviews what happened before Konstantin died and how personal his anger towards Theresa seemed. She tries to avoid the topic saying she evokes strong feelings in men. Theresa says she’s hungry and Alex agrees to grab them food from the pub.

Kiriakis Mansion: Tate arrives and runs into Brady. He asks about Konstantin being responsible for Victor’s death and Theresa being taken hostage. Brady confirms she’s ok but it may not be the time to check in on her because she has company. Brady says she’s with Alex and then accidentally lets Tate in on what happened with them the night before.

Brady says he was going to see Maggie but she’s knocked out. He decided to stay around and clean up. Tate’s concerned his father is purposely torturing himself. With that, he decides they should go the the pub. Brady heads out while Tate writes Theresa a message. Just then, Holly arrives to check on Maggie.

Tate says Maggie is knocked out and is supposed to go meet Brady. He quickly decides to stay behind with Holly and chat. They talk about the prom and how she’s still grounded. Tate says he has a plan for them to be together. Holly leans in for a kiss when Theresa walks in the room.

Theresa scolds the young couple and tries to push Holly out the door. Tate defends Holly before she quickly makes her exit. Theresa tells Tate that Holly is bad for him. Her hypocrisy fires Tate up. He goes after his mother for hooking up with his dad despite knowing how much paying she has caused him. Tate goes on to say how much Brady was hurt by his mother’s latest shenanigans. Theresa says she feels awful, but Tate doesn’t think she cares about anyone but herself. With that, Tate storms out.

Paulina’s Place: Paulina is reading comments about herself online when Abe comes in the room and scolds her. She says she’s fighting back by writing an op-ed for The Spectator. Abe is impressed by her patience and strength and hands her a glass of wine. He reminds her their anniversary is the next day!

The couple pulls out their wedding album and Abe notes how happy he is to have recovered his memories. Paulina remembers the day didn’t end so well as Lani turned herself in for killing T.R. She’s thrilled Lani is finally back home with her family. The duo talk about how meaningful it is to have been married on Juneteenth.

The Spectator: Nicole is sitting with Jude when Eric arrives. She apologizes for having the baby but Eric is happy to see the little guy. He goes on to say he needs to write up the notice about his divorce from Sloan to make a good faith effort to find her. Eric explains he has to post it for three weeks before asking the court to enter the judgement in his favor. He then goes on to say EJ is his lawyer.

Nicole can’t believe, after all these years, he and EJ have something in common. Eric notes Nicole is also something they have in common. Eric texts Nicole the template for the listing and she thinks maybe they can punch it up. Nicole plays around with some inappropriate verbiage before Eric shuts her down.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Stefan pours himself a drink when EJ arrives ready to chat. He says he just found out about Kristen’s ascension to DiMera CEO. EJ spies the money and Stefan says Kristen gave her quite a bit of assistance but what he really wants to show him is the DNA results he stumbled upon. EJ flashes back to Nicole getting an official set of papers about the paternity results from her pregnancy. EJ said he never got a chance to look at the documents before locking them in the safe. Stefan notes EJ’s calm response to learning about the results and rightfully surmises he already knew.

EJ tells Stefan the results must be fake and planted. Stefan offers to call Nicole about a new test and EJ grabs the phone. EJ all but admits he knew, and Stefan understands why he’s keeping the paternity results a secret. He promises to keep his mouth shut for a price, Gabi’s release from prison. EJ reminds his brother he’s no longer the D.A. Stefan says he believes keeping his family intact is all the motivation he will need. EJ explains about the recall election against Paulina and says once he’s elected mayor, he will appoint a D.A. who will re-open Gabi’s case. The two get into a spat just as Nicole arrives home with Jude. With that, EJ exits to run an errand.

Brady Pub: Alex and Brady run into each other. Alex says he’s grabbing food to take back to the house but also wants to clear the air about Theresa. They take a seat and Brady admits how Theresa set it up for Alex to find them in bed before the wedding. Alex understands why Theresa did what she did. Everything is done with Kristen and he’s good to move forward with Theresa. Brady admits Theresa isn’t good for him and everything ended up the way it should. With that, Alex makes his exit. Just then, Eric arrives and takes a seat and Brady catches him up on Konstantin and the aftermath.

Endings

Tate and Holly walk through Horton Square and stop for a kiss. He looks around suspiciously before apologizing for his mother’s behavior. Holly understands why Theresa doesn’t like her and then asks about his plan for them to be together.

Theresa sits by herself and flashes back to her sexy time with Brady. Just then, Alex arrives with the food. She updates him about her encounter with Tate but says she has everything under control.

Eric and Brady chat about Jude. Eric says he’s not doing so well but felt good about seeing him with Nicole at The Spectator. Brady worries about Eric working in such close proximity to the source of his pain.

Stefan closes up the wall safe when Nicole returns asking about EJ’s whereabouts. Stefan fills her in on Kristen getting the CEO position and thinks he’s doing what he needs to do to protect his family.

Paulina tells Abe she offered to throw Johnny and Chanel a party to send them off to Los Angeles the following week. They agree to have one more glass of wine when EJ comes a-knockin. He says he’s decided to help the Concerned Citizens of Salem to withdraw the recall petition but needs something in return.

