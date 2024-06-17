DAYS' Robert Scott Wilson Teases Alex's Next Move in Theresa Relationship

This week on Days of Our Lives, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) is apparently ready to settle down with Theresa Donovan (Emily O'Brien). Of course, Victor's (John Aniston) presumed son still has some doubts, but he might be ready to pop the question to the woman who (unbeknownst to him) betrayed his family.

Wilson told Soap Opera Digest that Alex is thinking about the late Konstantin's (John Kapelos) words, that there is a traitor in the Kiriakis fold. Wilson mused:

It got everybody’s wheels turning. And, every once in a while, Alex has had an uneasiness about how Theresa was operating and was wary of her. Alex has always been a bit suspicious about Theresa. But he fell for her and ultimately didn’t want to believe that he was wrong about her. He wanted to believe, because she was a broken person and he looked at himself as a bit broken, that maybe they could heal each other.

When he talks to Marlena (Deidre Hall), Alex is told to proceed with caution with regards to Theresa while being honest about how he feels. But Alex isn't planning on going slowly, despite conversations with the doctor and others, even though his Spidey senses have him wondering about Theresa on some level. Wilson said:

He wants to make sure Theresa is taken care of. He believes she could be his person and doesn’t suspect her to be part of this whole thing with Konstantin.

He then goes ahead to tell his lady love how he feels. He even 'fesses up to Victor's portrait, bringing out an engagement ring! Wilson explained: