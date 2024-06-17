DAYS' Robert Scott Wilson Teases Alex's Next Move in Theresa Relationship
This week on Days of Our Lives, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) is apparently ready to settle down with Theresa Donovan (Emily O'Brien). Of course, Victor's (John Aniston) presumed son still has some doubts, but he might be ready to pop the question to the woman who (unbeknownst to him) betrayed his family.
Wilson told Soap Opera Digest that Alex is thinking about the late Konstantin's (John Kapelos) words, that there is a traitor in the Kiriakis fold. Wilson mused:
Recommended Articles
When he talks to Marlena (Deidre Hall), Alex is told to proceed with caution with regards to Theresa while being honest about how he feels. But Alex isn't planning on going slowly, despite conversations with the doctor and others, even though his Spidey senses have him wondering about Theresa on some level. Wilson said:
He then goes ahead to tell his lady love how he feels. He even 'fesses up to Victor's portrait, bringing out an engagement ring! Wilson explained: