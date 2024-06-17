Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nick Gives Sharon a Shoulder to Lean On

Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case

Claire: The newest member of the Newman gang (Hayley Erin) meets her siblings. Later, Claire tries to adjust to her new life.

Billy/Lily: The former lovers (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) hatch a plot.

Jack: Old Smilin' checks (Peter Bergman) on his sisters (Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland) in Paris. 

Daniel/Heather: The two (Michael Graziadei and Vail Bloom) gear themselves up for war.

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) gets some unwarranted advice from Traci.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) grills Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) discloses a secret to Adam (Mark Grossman). Should Billy be worried?

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) turns to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for support.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) gets an offer she can't refuse.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) has a new task for Adam. Meanwhile, Victor tells Devon (Bryton James) to be cautious with Tucker.

