Time is Running Out on General Hospital

GH Jason and Anna

This week on General Hospital, the clock is ticking for some in Port Charles. Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets a warm reception at Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) birthday, while Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets a surprise about her future from Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). 

Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) let's someone know he's running out of time as Anna (Finola Hughes) clues him in on going to dinner with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to get info. Later, Sam (Kelly Monaco) finally tells Carly (Laura Wright) why Jason faked his death.

Mess is about to hit PC. Watch the promo below!

