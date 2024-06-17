Skip to main content

WATCH: Y&R's Melissa Claire Egan Teases: "Amazing, Juicy, Fun Storyline Happening This Summer" (VIDEO)

Melissa Claire Egan

Lately, The Young and the Restless' Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has been doing her best to support her struggling son Connor (Judah Mackey). But what's coming up for the schemer-turned-mama bear? Egan spoke to Michael Fairman TV about what's next for Chelsea.

What does she want to happen in Chelsea's life? Egan said:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Interviewer Michael Fairman asked if Egan was a part of the storyline, to which she responded affirmatively. Egan added:

Watch the interview below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Melissa Claire Egan
The Young and the Restless

WATCH: Melissa Claire Egan Teases Chelsea's "Potentially Destructive" Plans

By Carly SilverComment
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan on Chelsea's New Direction: "I'm so Excited" (INTERVIEW)

By Melodie AikelsComment
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Melissa Claire Egan Teases Chelsea's Unexpected Job Offer

By Carly SilverComment
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan And Husband Welcome Baby Boy

By Jillian BoweComment