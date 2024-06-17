Lately, The Young and the Restless' Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has been doing her best to support her struggling son Connor (Judah Mackey). But what's coming up for the schemer-turned-mama bear? Egan spoke to Michael Fairman TV about what's next for Chelsea.

What does she want to happen in Chelsea's life? Egan said:

Well, I'm not going to say anything because I'll get fired. However, there is an amazing, juicy, fun storyline happening this summer. Stay tuned, everybody.

Interviewer Michael Fairman asked if Egan was a part of the storyline, to which she responded affirmatively. Egan added:

Chelsea's involved in something that has been so much fun to play. I'm, like, thinking about my words before I speak because I don't want to ruin it. It's so fun and juicy and you guys are going to love it. Or even if you don't love it, you're going to feel passionate about it. Yeah, stay tuned this summer.

